No. 20 Indiana 75, Wisconsin 65, OT

January 30, 2020 10:10 pm
 
WISCONSIN (10-11)

Laszewski 4-11 0-0 8, Lewis 4-13 2-4 10, Beverley 1-4 3-4 5, Hilliard 10-14 3-3 23, Van Leeuwen 3-10 0-0 6, Fredrickson 0-1 0-0 0, Stauffacher 1-2 1-2 3, Bragg 0-0 0-0 0, Gilreath 0-1 0-0 0, Pospisilova 4-7 0-0 10, Totals 27-63 9-13 65

INDIANA (17-5)

Gulbe 3-11 2-2 8, Wise 3-6 0-0 7, Berger 2-13 1-2 6, Patberg 7-19 2-2 20, Penn 6-13 0-0 15, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 4-8 11-13 19, Warthen 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 25-72 16-19 75

Wisconsin 22 11 15 13 4 65
Indiana 10 11 17 23 14 75

3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 2-11 (Beverley 0-2, Van Leeuwen 0-2, Fredrickson 0-1, Stauffacher 0-1, Gilreath 0-1, Pospisilova 2-4), Indiana 9-27 (Gulbe 0-1, Wise 1-4, Berger 1-3, Patberg 4-8, Penn 3-9, Warthen 0-1, Wilson 0-1). Assists_Wisconsin 12 (Van Leeuwen 4), Indiana 14 (Patberg 6). Fouled Out_Wisconsin Laszewski. Rebounds_Wisconsin 38 (Lewis 2-7), Indiana 43 (Holmes 5-10). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 21, Indiana 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,576.

