No. 20 Maryland 79, Illinois 60

MARYLAND (15-4)

Austin 4-9 6-9 14, Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Charles 6-15 8-10 20, Mikesell 2-8 0-0 6, Watson 2-12 0-0 5, Masonius 3-5 2-2 8, Miller 3-8 0-2 6, Owusu 1-4 0-0 3, Vujacic 4-7 0-0 11, Totals 28-74 16-23 79

ILLINOIS (10-9)

Andrews 8-15 0-0 20, Blazek 1-2 0-0 2, Beasley 3-10 0-0 7, Ephraim 0-0 0-0 0, Holesinska 5-10 2-3 14, Panagiotopoulou Andritsopoulou 2-2 0-0 4, Joens 0-4 3-5 3, Peebles 1-6 0-0 3, Rice 1-2 0-0 2, Terry 1-8 3-7 5, Totals 22-59 8-15 60

Maryland 22 18 20 19 — 79 Illinois 11 16 19 14 — 60

3-Point Goals_Maryland 7-23 (Mikesell 2-7, Watson 1-9, Owusu 1-1, Vujacic 3-6), Illinois 8-26 (Andrews 4-9, Beasley 1-8, Holesinska 2-2, Joens 0-3, Peebles 1-1, Rice 0-1, Terry 0-2). Assists_Maryland 15 (Mikesell 5), Illinois 15 (Terry 6). Fouled Out_Illinois Andrews, Blazek. Rebounds_Maryland 52 (Austin 5-7), Illinois 35 (Holesinska 1-3). Total Fouls_Maryland 18, Illinois 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,088.

