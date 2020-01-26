Listen Live Sports

No. 20 Maryland women beat No. 22 Northwestern 70-61

January 26, 2020
 
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Stephanie Jones had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 20 Maryland defeated 22nd-ranked Northwestern 70-61 Sunday in a duel between Big Ten contenders.

Taylor Mikesell scored 14, and Ashley Owusu and Blair Watson had 13 points apiece for the Terrapins, who took charge with a 12-5 run in the fourth quarter after the Wildcats closed to 48-46.

The game was a rematch of a Dec. 31 meeting in which the Wildcats rolled to an 81-58 victory. Maryland was 8-0 against Northwestern before this season.

Lindsey Pulliam scored 20 for the Wildcats (17-2, 7-2), who came in with a five-game winning streak and a share of first place with Iowa, which faced Michigan State later Sunday.

The Terrapins (16-4, 7-2) have won five straight since losing at Iowa on Jan. 9.

Maryland forward Shakira Austin left with a left ankle injury late in the first quarter and did not return. The 6-foot-5 Austin ranks second on the team in scoring and rebounding and leads in blocked shots.

The injury occurred with the Terps up 17-11, but Maryland scored only 10 points in the second quarter and trailed 30-27 at halftime.

The Terrapins bounced back in the third quarter, holding Northwestern without a field goal for nearly five minutes during a 12-1 run that made it 48-39.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

