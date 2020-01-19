Listen Live Sports

No. 21 Arizona 66, Washington 58

January 19, 2020 5:44 pm
 
ARIZONA (15-3)

McBryde 0-4 0-0 0, Reese 4-7 2-5 10, Thomas 3-8 5-7 12, Carter 0-3 5-6 5, McDonald 8-20 8-9 25, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Alonso 1-1 0-0 2, Manumaleuga 0-1 0-0 0, Pueyo 4-9 2-2 10, Totals 21-54 22-29 66

WASHINGTON (10-7)

Henson 3-12 1-1 7, Rees 3-8 1-2 7, Melgoza 9-15 4-6 24, Peterson 0-2 0-0 0, Pleskevich 2-5 0-0 4, Rooks 0-1 0-0 0, Van Dyke 5-10 0-0 11, Bamberger 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Griggsby 1-1 1-1 3, Watkins 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 24-60 7-10 58

Arizona 8 21 20 17 66
Washington 27 11 8 12 58

3-Point Goals_Arizona 2-17 (Thomas 1-6, Carter 0-1, McDonald 1-6, Pueyo 0-4), Washington 3-16 (Henson 0-4, Rees 0-2, Melgoza 2-3, Peterson 0-1, Pleskevich 0-2, Rooks 0-1, Van Dyke 1-2, Watkins 0-1). Assists_Arizona 6 (Thomas 2), Washington 11 (Henson 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona 34 (Thomas 3-6), Washington 39 (Henson 4-6). Total Fouls_Arizona 11, Washington 26. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,151.

