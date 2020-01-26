Listen Live Sports

No. 21 Arkansas 79, Florida 57

January 26, 2020 6:13 pm
 
FLORIDA (11-9)

Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Briggs 6-13 4-4 17, Moore 3-9 2-2 8, Rickards 4-10 0-0 9, Smith 4-13 1-2 10, Dut 1-1 0-0 2, Bartram 0-1 0-0 0, de Oliveira 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 1-5 2-2 5, Totals 22-60 9-10 57

ARKANSAS (16-4)

Thomas 5-8 3-4 13, Daniels 8-10 0-0 19, Dungee 2-6 3-5 7, Ramirez 5-8 1-2 12, Tolefree 4-7 0-0 10, Barnum 3-6 0-1 6, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-1 0-0 0, Gaulden 5-9 0-0 12, Totals 32-56 7-12 79

Florida 13 12 22 10 57
Arkansas 26 8 20 25 79

3-Point Goals_Florida 4-21 (Briggs 1-3, Moore 0-2, Rickards 1-4, Smith 1-5, Bartram 0-1, de Oliveira 0-3, Johnson 1-3), Arkansas 8-20 (Thomas 0-1, Daniels 3-4, Dungee 0-2, Ramirez 1-2, Tolefree 2-4, Barnum 0-1, Doumbia 0-1, Gaulden 2-5). Assists_Florida 9 (Moore 4), Arkansas 17 (Gaulden 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida 34 (Moore 4-8), Arkansas 31 (Thomas 2-7). Total Fouls_Florida 15, Arkansas 9. Technical Fouls_Arkansas TEAM 1. A_4,020.

