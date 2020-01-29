Listen Live Sports

No. 21 Houston 69, East Carolina 59

January 29, 2020 9:15 pm
 
HOUSTON (17-4)

Hinton 2-9 2-4 6, Grimes 4-8 5-6 15, Mills 7-18 1-3 18, Harris 4-5 2-3 10, Jarreau 1-2 7-11 9, Sasser 0-4 0-0 0, Gresham 2-2 2-2 6, Gorham 0-2 1-2 1, White 2-6 0-1 4. Totals 22-56 20-32 69.

EAST CAROLINA (9-12)

Gardner 11-19 6-10 29, Robinson-White 1-7 2-3 4, Miles 3-7 1-2 8, Newton 1-5 5-6 8, Baruti 0-6 0-0 0, Suggs 2-5 0-0 5, Coleman 1-3 3-4 5, Jackson 0-4 0-0 0, James 0-2 0-1 0, Curtis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 17-26 59.

Halftime_Houston 33-21. 3-Point Goals_Houston 5-16 (Mills 3-6, Grimes 2-4, Jarreau 0-1, Hinton 0-2, Sasser 0-3), East Carolina 4-23 (Suggs 1-1, Gardner 1-2, Miles 1-3, Newton 1-4, James 0-2, Jackson 0-3, Robinson-White 0-3, Baruti 0-5). Fouled Out_Gresham, Miles. Rebounds_Houston 39 (Harris 10), East Carolina 37 (Gardner 19). Assists_Houston 12 (Mills 6), East Carolina 12 (Gardner, Robinson-White 3). Total Fouls_Houston 24, East Carolina 25. A_4,406 (8,000).

