No. 21 Illinois 79, Purdue 62

January 21, 2020 9:12 pm
 
ILLINOIS (14-5)

Dosunmu 8-12 2-2 18, Frazier 5-7 6-6 21, Cockburn 8-14 6-6 22, Feliz 2-4 1-2 5, D.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Bezhanishvili 3-5 2-2 10, Nichols 1-4 1-1 3, Hamlin 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 18-19 79.

PURDUE (10-9)

Eastern 7-15 0-0 14, Stefanovic 2-6 5-6 9, Hunter 2-8 0-0 5, Haarms 2-7 5-8 10, T.Williams 5-10 2-5 12, Thompson 3-5 0-0 6, Wheeler 1-2 0-0 3, Boudreaux 1-1 1-2 3, Proctor 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 13-21 62.

Halftime_Purdue 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Illinois 7-16 (Frazier 5-7, Bezhanishvili 2-3, Feliz 0-1, Jones 0-1, Dosunmu 0-2, D.Williams 0-2), Purdue 3-8 (Haarms 1-1, Wheeler 1-1, Hunter 1-2, Proctor 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Stefanovic 0-2). Fouled Out_Hunter. Rebounds_Illinois 34 (Cockburn 15), Purdue 18 (Haarms 6). Assists_Illinois 18 (Dosunmu 11), Purdue 8 (Eastern, Stefanovic, T.Williams 2). Total Fouls_Illinois 17, Purdue 18. A_14,804 (14,846).

