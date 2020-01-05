NO. 21 MISSOURI ST. 81, VALPARAISO 68

|
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI ST. (12-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Franklin
|27
|4-7
|2-2
|2-9
|2
|3
|10
|Gartner
|10
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|1
|Bhinhar
|26
|2-7
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Calip
|28
|3-5
|11-14
|1-3
|6
|2
|18
|Willard
|32
|8-14
|7-7
|3-6
|1
|0
|24
|Ealy
|12
|2-4
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|1
|7
|Hipp
|19
|3-4
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|2
|7
|Manning
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Ruffridge
|11
|0-4
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|Wilson
|19
|2-4
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|1
|7
|Totals
|200
|24-53
|28-36
|12-35
|14
|15
|81
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 5-14, (Wilson 2-2, Calip 1-2, Willard 1-3, Ealy 1-3, Manning 0-2, Ruffridge 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Franklin 1, Calip 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Gartner 3, Calip 3, Franklin 2, Bhinhar 2, Ealy 2, Hipp 2, Ruffridge 2)
Steals: 14 (Bhinhar 4, Calip 4, Wilson 2, Franklin 1, Hipp 1, Manning 1, Ruffridge 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VALPARAISO (8-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Morrison
|25
|4-8
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|13
|Stoller
|31
|4-11
|4-4
|2-6
|3
|4
|13
|Frederick
|31
|4-9
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|3
|10
|Hales
|31
|6-8
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|17
|Weinman
|33
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|2
|5
|Ellenson
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Profitt
|13
|2-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|5
|Meredith
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Pitts
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|White
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-52
|6-8
|5-23
|13
|25
|68
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 14-22, (Hales 5-6, Morrison 3-6, Frederick 2-3, Stoller 1-3, Weinman 1-1, Ellenson 1-1, Profitt 1-1, White 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Morrison 1, Stoller 1, Weinman 1)
Turnovers: 21 (White 5, Frederick 4, Hales 3, Stoller 2, Morrison 1, Weinman 1, Profitt 1, Meredith 1)
Steals: 11 (Frederick 5, Morrison 3, Hales 2, Stoller 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|Missouri St.
|17
|24
|18
|22
|—81
|Valparaiso
|16
|7
|24
|21
|—68
A_431.
Officials_Brad Maxey, Jamie Broderick, Barb Smith.
