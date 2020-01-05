NO. 21 MISSOURI ST. 81, VALPARAISO 68

FG FT Reb MISSOURI ST. (12-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Franklin 27 4-7 2-2 2-9 2 3 10 Gartner 10 0-0 1-2 0-1 0 3 1 Bhinhar 26 2-7 2-2 0-0 1 1 6 Calip 28 3-5 11-14 1-3 6 2 18 Willard 32 8-14 7-7 3-6 1 0 24 Ealy 12 2-4 2-3 1-3 0 1 7 Hipp 19 3-4 1-2 3-5 0 2 7 Manning 16 0-4 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 Ruffridge 11 0-4 1-2 0-1 1 1 1 Wilson 19 2-4 1-2 0-4 2 1 7 Totals 200 24-53 28-36 12-35 14 15 81

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 5-14, (Wilson 2-2, Calip 1-2, Willard 1-3, Ealy 1-3, Manning 0-2, Ruffridge 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Franklin 1, Calip 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Gartner 3, Calip 3, Franklin 2, Bhinhar 2, Ealy 2, Hipp 2, Ruffridge 2)

Steals: 14 (Bhinhar 4, Calip 4, Wilson 2, Franklin 1, Hipp 1, Manning 1, Ruffridge 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb VALPARAISO (8-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Morrison 25 4-8 2-2 0-1 1 3 13 Stoller 31 4-11 4-4 2-6 3 4 13 Frederick 31 4-9 0-0 0-4 3 3 10 Hales 31 6-8 0-0 1-3 0 1 17 Weinman 33 2-6 0-0 0-1 5 2 5 Ellenson 10 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 3 3 Profitt 13 2-3 0-2 0-2 0 3 5 Meredith 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Pitts 10 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 3 2 White 15 0-3 0-0 1-4 0 3 0 Totals 200 24-52 6-8 5-23 13 25 68

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 14-22, (Hales 5-6, Morrison 3-6, Frederick 2-3, Stoller 1-3, Weinman 1-1, Ellenson 1-1, Profitt 1-1, White 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Morrison 1, Stoller 1, Weinman 1)

Turnovers: 21 (White 5, Frederick 4, Hales 3, Stoller 2, Morrison 1, Weinman 1, Profitt 1, Meredith 1)

Steals: 11 (Frederick 5, Morrison 3, Hales 2, Stoller 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

Missouri St. 17 24 18 22 —81 Valparaiso 16 7 24 21 —68

A_431.

Officials_Brad Maxey, Jamie Broderick, Barb Smith.

