No. 21 Ohio State looks to end streak vs Nebraska

Nebraska (7-9, 2-3) vs. No. 21 Ohio State (11-5, 1-4)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska looks to extend No. 21 Ohio State’s conference losing streak to five games. Ohio State’s last Big Ten win came against the Penn State Nittany Lions 106-74 on Dec. 7, 2019. Nebraska fell short in a 62-57 game at Northwestern in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson has averaged 14.5 points and 9.3 rebounds while D.J. Carton has put up 10 points. For the Cornhuskers, Cam Mack has averaged 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists while Haanif Cheatham has put up 13.1 points and 4.3 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Mack has had his hand in 54 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last three games. Mack has 13 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 7-4 when scoring at least 66.

COLD SPELL: Nebraska has lost its last four road games, scoring 69.8 points, while allowing 81.5 per game.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Nebraska offense has turned the ball over on 15.3 percent of its possessions, the seventh-best mark in Division I. 20.8 percent of all Ohio State possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Buckeyes are ranked 271st, nationally).

