No. 21 South Dakota 71, Nebraska-Omaha 39

SOUTH DAKOTA (20-2)

Sjerven 3-9 4-6 10, Arens 3-6 1-2 7, Duffy 6-12 2-3 14, Lamb 1-4 0-0 2, McKeever 4-11 0-0 8, Bonar 0-0 0-0 0, Frederick 8-12 4-4 20, Hempe 0-0 0-0 0, Peplowski 0-0 0-0 0, Sankey 0-1 0-0 0, Ugofsky 0-0 0-0 0, Guebert 0-1 2-2 2, Korngable 2-6 4-4 8, Kunzer 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-63 17-21 71

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (6-15)

Filer 0-3 0-0 0, Murdie 7-18 4-6 20, Carter 3-7 0-0 6, Killian 0-3 0-0 0, Ogier 0-8 0-0 0, Pilakouta 2-3 0-0 4, Wilson 2-3 0-0 4, Ekdahl 0-3 3-4 3, Felici 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Johnston 1-2 0-0 2, Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, Schmitt 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-52 7-10 39

South Dakota 17 17 17 20 — 71 Nebraska-Omaha 11 8 9 11 — 39

3-Point Goals_South Dakota 0-16 (Sjerven 0-2, Arens 0-2, Duffy 0-3, Lamb 0-1, McKeever 0-3, Sankey 0-1, Guebert 0-1, Korngable 0-2, Kunzer 0-1), Nebraska-Omaha 2-18 (Filer 0-1, Murdie 2-6, Carter 0-1, Killian 0-2, Ogier 0-3, Pilakouta 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Ekdahl 0-1, Felici 0-1, Johnston 0-1). Assists_South Dakota 13 (Sjerven 3), Nebraska-Omaha 9 (Filer 2). Fouled Out_Nebraska-Omaha Murdie. Rebounds_South Dakota 37 (Arens 4-5), Nebraska-Omaha 38 (Murdie 5-6). Total Fouls_South Dakota 10, Nebraska-Omaha 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_631.

