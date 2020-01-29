No. 22 LSU 90, Alabama 76

ALABAMA (12-8)

Shackelford 7-19 2-2 21, Lewis 6-12 0-0 13, Jones 3-8 1-3 7, Petty 1-7 2-2 4, Reese 7-14 0-0 17, Forbes 3-8 0-0 7, Smith 1-3 0-2 2, Davis 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 30-73 6-10 76.

LSU (16-4)

Smart 6-14 0-0 12, Watford 7-12 2-2 17, Mays 5-11 8-8 18, Williams 8-12 7-8 23, Taylor 1-3 2-2 4, Hyatt 2-4 0-0 4, Days 5-11 0-0 12. Totals 34-67 19-20 90.

Halftime_LSU 51-33. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 10-38 (Shackelford 5-14, Reese 3-10, Lewis 1-4, Forbes 1-5, Jones 0-2, Petty 0-3), LSU 3-16 (Days 2-5, Watford 1-3, Mays 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hyatt 0-2, Smart 0-3). Rebounds_Alabama 30 (Jones 8), LSU 45 (Watford 15). Assists_Alabama 14 (Lewis 8), LSU 10 (Smart 4). Total Fouls_Alabama 17, LSU 13. A_10,871 (13,215).

