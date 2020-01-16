No. 22 Memphis 60, Cincinnati 49

CINCINNATI (10-7)

Jar.Cumberland 6-14 4-6 19, Scott 2-13 0-2 4, Vogt 4-9 1-2 9, Williams 4-14 2-2 12, Adams-Woods 1-4 0-0 2, Jae.Cumberland 1-5 0-0 3, McNeal 0-0 0-0 0, Sorolla 0-0 0-0 0, Diarra 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 7-12 49.

MEMPHIS (14-3)

Achiuwa 5-11 2-2 12, Jeffries 6-13 2-2 18, Dandridge 1-2 1-4 3, Lomax 2-3 0-0 4, Quinones 3-3 4-4 13, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Baugh 0-3 0-0 0, Maurice 2-6 0-0 5, Ellis 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Hardaway 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-51 9-12 60.

Halftime_Memphis 31-20. 3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 6-17 (Jar.Cumberland 3-6, Williams 2-3, Jae.Cumberland 1-3, Scott 0-2, Adams-Woods 0-3), Memphis 9-25 (Jeffries 4-10, Quinones 3-3, Hardaway 1-1, Maurice 1-3, Achiuwa 0-1, Baugh 0-1, Ellis 0-2, Harris 0-4). Rebounds_Cincinnati 33 (Williams 8), Memphis 35 (Achiuwa 11). Assists_Cincinnati 10 (Jar.Cumberland, Williams, Adams-Woods, McNeal 2), Memphis 14 (Lomax 5). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 14, Memphis 13.

