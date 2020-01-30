No. 22 Tennessee 78, Vanderbilt 69

TENNESSEE (17-4)

Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Key 2-3 2-2 6, Davis 7-19 7-8 22, Horston 4-10 2-4 11, Massengill 6-9 2-2 14, Harris 1-1 0-0 2, McCoy 2-4 0-0 4, Kushkituah 3-4 0-0 6, Burrell 4-5 1-1 11, Totals 30-58 14-17 78

VANDERBILT (12-9)

Fasoula 4-8 0-0 8, Love 7-18 2-3 16, Newby 2-4 2-7 6, Cambridge 4-11 2-2 10, Hall 4-10 2-2 12, Smith 0-0 2-2 2, Carter 1-5 0-0 2, Pearl 5-15 0-0 13, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-72 10-16 69

Tennessee 15 20 18 25 — 78 Vanderbilt 21 9 19 20 — 69

3-Point Goals_Tennessee 4-9 (Davis 1-4, Horston 1-2, Massengill 0-1, Burrell 2-2), Vanderbilt 5-20 (Love 0-1, Cambridge 0-1, Hall 2-5, Pearl 3-13). Assists_Tennessee 13 (Horston 5), Vanderbilt 12 (Cambridge 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tennessee 43 (Davis 4-7), Vanderbilt 34 (Love 4-5). Total Fouls_Tennessee 15, Vanderbilt 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,429.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.