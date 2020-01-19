Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 23 Arkansas 100, Vanderbilt 66

January 19, 2020 8:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

ARKANSAS (15-3)

Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Daniels 3-8 0-0 6, Dungee 4-15 2-3 12, Ramirez 6-6 2-2 18, Tolefree 9-14 2-3 25, Barnum 4-6 1-2 9, Davis 1-4 0-0 3, Oberg 2-3 0-0 4, Doumbia 5-6 0-0 13, Gaulden 3-7 0-0 6, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, Spangler 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 39-74 7-10 100

VANDERBILT (12-6)

Fasoula 7-16 0-0 14, Love 9-13 2-4 20, Cambridge 0-2 1-4 1, Hall 0-5 0-0 0, Washington 3-13 0-0 6, Chambers 3-7 1-1 7, Smith 3-6 0-0 6, Carter 1-9 0-0 2, Pearl 4-9 1-2 10, Totals 30-80 5-11 66

Arkansas 19 31 33 17 100
Vanderbilt 12 20 11 23 66

3-Point Goals_Arkansas 15-26 (Dungee 2-5, Ramirez 4-4, Tolefree 5-10, Davis 1-1, Doumbia 3-3, Gaulden 0-1, Hughes 0-1, Spangler 0-1), Vanderbilt 1-7 (Love 0-1, Hall 0-2, Pearl 1-4). Assists_Arkansas 19 (Gaulden 6), Vanderbilt 11 (Cambridge 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arkansas 46 (Barnum 3-5), Vanderbilt 44 (Love 6-9). Total Fouls_Arkansas 16, Vanderbilt 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,734.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SATCOM Hawkeye II satellite dish aids disaster task force

Today in History

1778: First American military court-martial trial begins