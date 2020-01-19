No. 23 Arkansas 100, Vanderbilt 66

ARKANSAS (15-3)

Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Daniels 3-8 0-0 6, Dungee 4-15 2-3 12, Ramirez 6-6 2-2 18, Tolefree 9-14 2-3 25, Barnum 4-6 1-2 9, Davis 1-4 0-0 3, Oberg 2-3 0-0 4, Doumbia 5-6 0-0 13, Gaulden 3-7 0-0 6, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, Spangler 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 39-74 7-10 100

VANDERBILT (12-6)

Fasoula 7-16 0-0 14, Love 9-13 2-4 20, Cambridge 0-2 1-4 1, Hall 0-5 0-0 0, Washington 3-13 0-0 6, Chambers 3-7 1-1 7, Smith 3-6 0-0 6, Carter 1-9 0-0 2, Pearl 4-9 1-2 10, Totals 30-80 5-11 66

Arkansas 19 31 33 17 — 100 Vanderbilt 12 20 11 23 — 66

3-Point Goals_Arkansas 15-26 (Dungee 2-5, Ramirez 4-4, Tolefree 5-10, Davis 1-1, Doumbia 3-3, Gaulden 0-1, Hughes 0-1, Spangler 0-1), Vanderbilt 1-7 (Love 0-1, Hall 0-2, Pearl 1-4). Assists_Arkansas 19 (Gaulden 6), Vanderbilt 11 (Cambridge 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arkansas 46 (Barnum 3-5), Vanderbilt 44 (Love 6-9). Total Fouls_Arkansas 16, Vanderbilt 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,734.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.