No. 23 Northwestern 81, Michigan 73

January 30, 2020 10:30 pm
 
MICHIGAN (13-7)

Brown 3-11 0-0 9, Hillmon 8-14 11-14 27, Dilk 5-13 5-6 15, Johnson 1-7 2-2 4, Rauch 2-3 0-0 5, Kiser 0-1 0-0 0, Varejao 5-6 1-2 11, Nolan 0-1 2-2 2, Sidor 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-56 21-26 73

NORTHWESTERN (18-3)

Scheid 5-8 0-0 13, Wolf 6-11 0-0 12, Burton 2-9 2-2 7, Pulliam 10-19 10-11 32, Wood 1-3 4-4 6, Shaw 1-5 0-2 2, Galernik 1-1 0-0 2, Hamilton 2-5 2-2 7, Totals 28-61 18-21 81

Michigan 13 20 16 24 73
Northwestern 20 14 21 26 81

3-Point Goals_Michigan 4-15 (Brown 3-9, Dilk 0-3, Rauch 1-2, Nolan 0-1), Northwestern 7-15 (Scheid 3-3, Burton 1-3, Pulliam 2-6, Hamilton 1-3). Assists_Michigan 16 (Hillmon 5), Northwestern 22 (Burton 7). Fouled Out_Michigan Johnson, Northwestern Hamilton. Rebounds_Michigan 34 (Hillmon 5-8), Northwestern 33 (Wolf 2-7). Total Fouls_Michigan 18, Northwestern 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,133.

