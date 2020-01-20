Listen Live Sports

No. 23 Tennessee 65, Alabama 63

ALABAMA (11-7)

Copeland 4-5 0-0 8, Walker 6-18 0-0 14, Abrams 3-5 2-2 9, Lewis 7-21 0-2 17, Richardson 0-2 0-0 0, Craig Cruce 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 1-3 0-0 2, Barber 0-0 0-0 0, Benjamin 3-6 0-0 7, Davis 0-5 2-2 2, Johnson 1-4 2-4 4, Totals 25-69 6-10 63

TENNESSEE (15-3)

Brown 2-4 0-0 6, Davis 7-11 1-4 16, Key 1-5 2-4 4, Horston 8-18 1-2 19, Massengill 2-5 0-0 6, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, McCoy 1-2 0-0 2, Kushkituah 2-3 0-0 4, Burrell 3-7 2-2 8, Rennie 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-55 6-12 65

Alabama 8 9 20 26 63
Tennessee 13 11 17 24 65

3-Point Goals_Alabama 7-20 (Walker 2-5, Abrams 1-1, Lewis 3-9, Benjamin 1-1, Davis 0-4), Tennessee 7-17 (Brown 2-4, Davis 1-1, Horston 2-6, Massengill 2-3, McCoy 0-1, Burrell 0-2). Assists_Alabama 13 (Johnson 4), Tennessee 14 (Horston 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Alabama 31 (Lewis 1-4), Tennessee 45 (Burrell 3-4). Total Fouls_Alabama 13, Tennessee 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,537.

