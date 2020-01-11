Listen Live Sports

No. 24 Arizona looks to extend streak vs Oregon State

January 11, 2020
 
No. 24 Arizona (11-4, 1-1) vs. Oregon State (11-4, 1-2)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Arizona looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Oregon State. Arizona has won by an average of 13 points in its last seven wins over the Beavers. Oregon State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 11, 2015, a 58-56 win.

FAB FRESHMEN: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Ethan Thompson has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Beavers. Oregon State has 35 assists on 76 field goals (46.1 percent) over its past three outings while Arizona has assists on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an average of 82.4 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

