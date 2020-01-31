No. 24 Missouri St. 90, Bradley 56

BRADLEY (16-3)

Brackmann 5-11 2-4 12, White 2-8 2-2 6, Haack 2-9 5-6 10, Koenig 2-4 2-2 6, Petree 2-12 5-6 10, Marsh 0-1 2-2 2, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Bozeman 0-0 0-0 0, Petree 2-2 0-0 5, Verano 0-0 2-2 2, Wilkins 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 16-51 20-24 56

MISSOURI ST. (17-3)

Franklin 6-9 3-3 15, Hipp 4-9 0-0 9, Calip 3-8 7-10 15, Willard 4-9 4-4 13, Wilson 3-5 3-3 10, Ealy 2-4 0-0 5, Knapp 2-5 0-0 5, Schultz 0-1 0-0 0, Gartner 3-7 0-0 6, Bhinhar 0-3 0-0 0, Ellis 1-2 0-0 2, Manning 0-1 1-2 1, Ruffridge 2-3 3-4 9, Totals 30-66 21-26 90

Bradley 10 10 15 21 — 56 Missouri St. 18 22 30 20 — 90

3-Point Goals_Bradley 4-14 (Haack 1-4, Koenig 0-1, Petree 1-6, Marsh 0-1, Petree 1-1, Wilkins 1-1), Missouri St. 9-22 (Hipp 1-2, Calip 2-4, Willard 1-3, Wilson 1-2, Ealy 1-2, Knapp 1-4, Ellis 0-1, Manning 0-1, Ruffridge 2-3). Assists_Bradley 6 (White 3), Missouri St. 16 (Calip 4). Fouled Out_Missouri St. Ealy, Bhinhar. Rebounds_Bradley 32 (Petree 1-4), Missouri St. 43 (Franklin 2-8). Total Fouls_Bradley 20, Missouri St. 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,044.

