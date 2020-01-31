Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 24 Missouri St. 90, Bradley 56

January 31, 2020 11:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

BRADLEY (16-3)

Brackmann 5-11 2-4 12, White 2-8 2-2 6, Haack 2-9 5-6 10, Koenig 2-4 2-2 6, Petree 2-12 5-6 10, Marsh 0-1 2-2 2, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Bozeman 0-0 0-0 0, Petree 2-2 0-0 5, Verano 0-0 2-2 2, Wilkins 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 16-51 20-24 56

MISSOURI ST. (17-3)

Franklin 6-9 3-3 15, Hipp 4-9 0-0 9, Calip 3-8 7-10 15, Willard 4-9 4-4 13, Wilson 3-5 3-3 10, Ealy 2-4 0-0 5, Knapp 2-5 0-0 5, Schultz 0-1 0-0 0, Gartner 3-7 0-0 6, Bhinhar 0-3 0-0 0, Ellis 1-2 0-0 2, Manning 0-1 1-2 1, Ruffridge 2-3 3-4 9, Totals 30-66 21-26 90

Bradley 10 10 15 21 56
Missouri St. 18 22 30 20 90

3-Point Goals_Bradley 4-14 (Haack 1-4, Koenig 0-1, Petree 1-6, Marsh 0-1, Petree 1-1, Wilkins 1-1), Missouri St. 9-22 (Hipp 1-2, Calip 2-4, Willard 1-3, Wilson 1-2, Ealy 1-2, Knapp 1-4, Ellis 0-1, Manning 0-1, Ruffridge 2-3). Assists_Bradley 6 (White 3), Missouri St. 16 (Calip 4). Fouled Out_Missouri St. Ealy, Bhinhar. Rebounds_Bradley 32 (Petree 1-4), Missouri St. 43 (Franklin 2-8). Total Fouls_Bradley 20, Missouri St. 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,044.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck