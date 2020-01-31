Listen Live Sports

No.. 24 Missouri State women rout Bradley to tie for lead

January 31, 2020 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Brice Calip and Jasmine Franklin scored 15 points each and No. 24 Missouri State beat Bradley 90-56 on Friday night to tie the Braves atop the Missouri Valley Conference.

Alexa Willard added 13 points and Sydney Wilson 10 for the Lady Bears (17-3, 7-1), who improved to 9-0 at home and extended their win streak over Bradley to six. The Lady Bears made 21 of 26 free throws while hitting 9 of 22 3-point tries for 41%.

Chelsea Brackmann scored 12 points and Gabi Haack and Lasha Petree 10 each for the Braves (16-3, 7-1), who had an eight-game win streak snapped. The Braves made 20 of 24 free throws but shot just 31% from the floor. Haack made her first four free throws of the game to reach 34 straight and break the school record of 33 set by Genny Mueller (2001-03). Haack then missed her next free throw.

The game was tied midway through the first quarter before Missouri State took over, taking a 40-20 lead at halftime after holding Bradley without a field goal for the final 9½ minutes of the second period. The lead was 35 after three quarters and reached 42 in the final period.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

