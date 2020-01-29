No. 24 Penn St. 64, Indiana 49

INDIANA (15-6)

Durham 1-7 2-2 5, Jackson-Davis 5-9 4-4 14, Smith 6-8 0-0 13, Phinisee 0-6 0-0 0, Green 2-10 0-0 4, Davis 2-7 2-2 6, Franklin 0-3 1-2 1, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Brunk 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 19-57 9-10 49.

PENN ST. (15-5)

Stevens 7-21 3-8 17, Wheeler 2-4 0-0 4, Dread 3-6 1-2 9, M.Jones 2-7 1-2 5, C.Jones 5-9 0-1 12, Harrar 2-3 0-0 4, Watkins 1-7 6-10 8, Lundy 1-3 0-0 3, Brockington 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 24-64 11-23 64.

Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 2-11 (Smith 1-1, Durham 1-3, Franklin 0-1, Phinisee 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Green 0-3), Penn St. 5-18 (C.Jones 2-4, Dread 2-5, Lundy 1-3, Stevens 0-2, M.Jones 0-4). Rebounds_Indiana 40 (Jackson-Davis, Smith 7), Penn St. 34 (Stevens 9). Assists_Indiana 9 (Phinisee 4), Penn St. 12 (Wheeler 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Penn St. 12. A_7,656 (15,261).

