No. 24 Tennessee 78, Florida 50

January 16, 2020 8:16 pm
 
TENNESSEE (14-3)

Brown 3-5 0-0 7, Davis 8-14 2-2 18, Key 2-5 0-0 4, Horston 4-9 0-0 9, Massengill 3-5 1-1 8, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, McCoy 3-4 0-0 6, Kushkituah 3-4 1-2 7, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Burrell 3-8 5-5 11, Rennie 2-4 0-0 6, Totals 32-60 9-10 78

FLORIDA (11-7)

Williams 4-7 1-4 9, Briggs 5-18 1-2 11, Moore 1-3 0-1 2, Rickards 2-11 2-2 6, Smith 2-10 0-0 4, Dut 1-2 0-2 2, Bartram 4-6 0-0 11, de Oliveira 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 21-63 4-11 50

Tennessee 17 23 16 22 78
Florida 9 15 9 17 50

3-Point Goals_Tennessee 5-17 (Brown 1-3, Davis 0-3, Horston 1-3, Massengill 1-3, Burrell 0-1, Rennie 2-4), Florida 4-16 (Briggs 0-3, Moore 0-1, Rickards 0-4, Bartram 3-5, de Oliveira 1-2, Johnson 0-1). Assists_Tennessee 18 (Massengill 8), Florida 9 (Briggs 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tennessee 39 (Kushkituah 3-5), Florida 35 (Briggs 2-5). Total Fouls_Tennessee 15, Florida 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,629.

