No. 25 Houston 63, UConn 59

January 23, 2020 11:27 pm
 
UCONN (10-8)

Gilbert 3-11 1-7 8, Whaley 4-6 5-6 13, Akok 1-9 1-2 3, Vital 3-12 6-6 14, Adams 1-4 0-0 2, Bouknight 4-6 0-0 8, Gaffney 2-3 2-2 6, Wilson 2-2 0-0 5, Carlton 0-1 0-0 0, Aiyegbusi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 15-23 59.

HOUSTON (15-4)

Jarreau 3-10 12-15 18, Gresham 1-1 2-4 4, Sasser 0-3 0-0 0, Grimes 3-6 1-4 9, Mills 5-11 8-8 20, White 2-5 2-2 6, Hinton 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 2-5 0-0 4, Gorham 0-2 0-1 0, Alley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-47 25-34 63.

Halftime_UConn 30-25. 3-Point Goals_UConn 4-16 (Vital 2-5, Wilson 1-1, Gilbert 1-3, Bouknight 0-1, Gaffney 0-1, Adams 0-2, Akok 0-3), Houston 4-12 (Grimes 2-3, Mills 2-3, Alley 0-1, Gorham 0-1, Jarreau 0-2, Sasser 0-2). Fouled Out_Vital, Bouknight, Wilson. Rebounds_UConn 28 (Whaley 11), Houston 42 (Jarreau 11). Assists_UConn 9 (Gilbert 4), Houston 10 (Jarreau 8). Total Fouls_UConn 29, Houston 24. A_7,035 (8,479).

