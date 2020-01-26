No. 25 Houston 68, South Florida 49

SOUTH FLORIDA (8-12)

Dawson 2-8 1-2 7, Durr 2-6 4-4 8, Rideau 2-7 0-0 4, Castaneda 1-1 0-0 2, Collins 1-6 3-4 5, Brown 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 2-3 2-6 7, Maricevic 4-5 0-0 8, Akec 2-2 0-0 4, Chaplin 0-2 2-2 2, Mack 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-46 12-18 49.

HOUSTON (16-4)

Harris 4-5 1-2 9, Hinton 2-9 0-0 4, Sasser 3-8 0-0 8, Grimes 2-5 0-0 6, Jarreau 3-8 6-7 12, Mills 4-9 2-2 11, White 5-10 1-1 11, Gorham 1-3 1-2 3, Gresham 1-1 2-2 4, Alley 0-2 0-0 0, Broodo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 13-16 68.

Halftime_Houston 31-23. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 3-16 (Dawson 2-4, Williams 1-2, Chaplin 0-1, Mack 0-1, Collins 0-2, Rideau 0-2, Brown 0-4), Houston 5-21 (Grimes 2-4, Sasser 2-5, Mills 1-3, Alley 0-1, Gorham 0-1, Jarreau 0-2, Hinton 0-5). Rebounds_South Florida 29 (Durr 6), Houston 34 (Harris 8). Assists_South Florida 8 (Castaneda 3), Houston 12 (Jarreau 6). Total Fouls_South Florida 18, Houston 17. A_6,364 (8,479).

