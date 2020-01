No. 25 Rutgers 70, Purdue 63

By The Associated Press

PURDUE (11-10)

Hunter 3-9 0-0 7, Proctor 7-13 2-2 19, Eastern 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 7-14 3-4 17, Stefanovic 0-5 0-0 0, Boudreaux 3-6 2-3 9, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Haarms 2-5 0-0 4, Wheeler 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 25-61 7-10 63.

RUTGERS (16-5)

McConnell 2-5 12-12 16, Baker 3-6 2-2 10, Harper 4-10 2-2 10, Yeboah 2-6 5-7 10, Mathis 3-5 1-2 9, Johnson 3-6 1-6 7, Carter 1-3 2-5 4, Mulcahy 0-1 0-0 0, Young 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 20-44 25-36 70.

Halftime_Rutgers 39-27. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 6-22 (Proctor 3-6, Boudreaux 1-3, Hunter 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Haarms 0-1, Wheeler 0-2, Stefanovic 0-4), Rutgers 5-16 (Baker 2-3, Mathis 2-3, Yeboah 1-4, Mulcahy 0-1, McConnell 0-2, Harper 0-3). Fouled Out_Haarms. Rebounds_Purdue 31 (Williams 12), Rutgers 27 (McConnell, Johnson 7). Assists_Purdue 11 (Proctor 4), Rutgers 13 (McConnell, Harper, Mathis, Johnson, Young 2). Total Fouls_Purdue 25, Rutgers 15.

