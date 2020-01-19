No. 25 South Dakota 83, S. Dakota St. 48

S. DAKOTA ST. (14-7)

Burckhard 4-10 3-4 11, Larson 1-3 0-0 2, Cascio Jensen 2-6 0-0 5, Irwin 4-11 0-0 9, Theuninck 0-2 0-0 0, Ferrand 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 1-5 2-2 4, Bultsma 4-7 4-6 12, Hirschman 0-0 0-0 0, Stapleton 2-5 0-0 5, Totals 18-49 9-12 48

SOUTH DAKOTA (17-2)

Sjerven 5-9 6-6 16, Arens 3-5 0-0 7, Duffy 7-13 4-4 21, Lamb 4-8 0-0 9, McKeever 3-6 0-0 7, Bonar 0-0 0-0 0, Frederick 4-8 1-2 9, Sankey 0-0 0-0 0, Ugofsky 0-1 0-0 0, Guebert 2-2 0-0 6, Korngable 2-5 0-0 5, Kunzer 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 31-58 11-12 83

S. Dakota St. 6 18 9 15 — 48 South Dakota 26 16 20 21 — 83

3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 3-17 (Larson 0-1, Cascio Jensen 1-4, Irwin 1-5, Theuninck 0-2, Nelson 0-2, Stapleton 1-3), South Dakota 10-20 (Sjerven 0-1, Arens 1-2, Duffy 3-4, Lamb 1-3, McKeever 1-2, Frederick 0-1, Ugofsky 0-1, Guebert 2-2, Korngable 1-3, Kunzer 1-1). Assists_S. Dakota St. 10 (Cascio Jensen 4), South Dakota 18 (Duffy 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 21 (Bultsma 2-2), South Dakota 38 (Frederick 3-6). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 15, South Dakota 14. Technical Fouls_S. Dakota St. TEAM 1. A_5,153.

