No. 3 Kansas 65, Oklahoma St. 50

KANSAS (17-3)

Agbaji 2-9 3-4 9, Garrett 2-6 3-4 7, Braun 5-11 2-2 16, Azubuike 3-4 0-0 6, Dotson 4-8 2-3 11, Moss 4-9 2-2 13, Enaruna 1-6 0-0 3, Jankovich 0-0 0-0 0, Teahan 0-1 0-0 0, Elliot 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 12-15 65.

OKLAHOMA ST. (10-10)

McGriff 6-14 5-8 18, Likekele 4-11 2-2 10, Waters 2-9 1-2 5, C.Harris 2-6 0-0 5, Anei 1-6 2-2 4, Anderson 1-5 0-0 2, Laurent 1-6 0-0 2, Dziagwa 0-3 0-0 0, Ka.Boone 1-2 2-2 4, Ke.Boone 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-64 12-16 50.

Halftime_Kansas 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 11-33 (Braun 4-8, Moss 3-8, Agbaji 2-7, Enaruna 1-3, Dotson 1-4, Teahan 0-1, Garrett 0-2), Oklahoma St. 2-18 (C.Harris 1-3, McGriff 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Ke.Boone 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Laurent 0-2, Waters 0-2, Dziagwa 0-3). Rebounds_Kansas 36 (Braun 9), Oklahoma St. 37 (McGriff, Ka.Boone 8). Assists_Kansas 15 (Garrett 9), Oklahoma St. 9 (Waters 3). Total Fouls_Kansas 15, Oklahoma St. 14. A_8,818 (13,611).

