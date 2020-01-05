NO. 3 OREGON ST. 72, COLORADO 60

|
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLORADO (12-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Whittaker
|3
|0-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|0
|Caylao-Do
|27
|1-8
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|1
|2
|Clarke
|30
|2-13
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Hollingshed
|37
|6-21
|0-0
|1-9
|2
|2
|14
|Sherrod
|33
|5-10
|1-4
|1-5
|6
|4
|13
|Jank
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Tuitele
|29
|5-9
|3-4
|3-6
|0
|3
|15
|Volcy
|4
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|1
|Finau
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|3
|Knight
|24
|3-7
|2-6
|4-8
|3
|1
|8
|Totals
|200
|23-72
|7-16
|18-44
|17
|16
|60
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 7-19, (Hollingshed 2-9, Sherrod 2-2, Tuitele 2-3, Finau 1-1, Caylao-Do 0-1, Clarke 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Caylao-Do 1, Clarke 1, Knight 1)
Turnovers: 5 (Knight 2, Clarke 1, Hollingshed 1, Sherrod 1)
Steals: 6 (Hollingshed 2, Tuitele 2, Clarke 1, Sherrod 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST. (14-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|29
|5-13
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|1
|12
|Jones
|28
|7-12
|2-3
|3-10
|0
|2
|16
|Goodman
|32
|1-7
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|2
|3
|Pivec
|40
|6-14
|3-4
|6-15
|8
|3
|16
|Slocum
|35
|5-11
|4-4
|0-4
|1
|0
|18
|Simmons
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Tudor
|17
|1-3
|2-5
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Washington
|16
|1-5
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|26-66
|12-18
|16-51
|18
|11
|72
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 8-21, (Slocum 4-6, Brown 2-5, Goodman 1-5, Pivec 1-3, Simmons 0-1, Tudor 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 9 (Jones 6, Brown 3)
Turnovers: 10 (Brown 3, Jones 2, Pivec 2, Goodman 1, Slocum 1, Tudor 1)
Steals: 3 (Brown 1, Pivec 1, Washington 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|Colorado
|21
|9
|16
|14
|—60
|Oregon St.
|17
|23
|10
|22
|—72
A_5,320.
Officials_Kimberly Hobbs, Cathi Cornell, Michael Price.
