NO. 3 OREGON ST. 72, COLORADO 60

January 5, 2020 6:34 pm
 
FG FT Reb
COLORADO (12-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Whittaker 3 0-3 0-0 2-2 0 1 0
Caylao-Do 27 1-8 0-0 1-3 3 1 2
Clarke 30 2-13 0-0 1-2 1 1 4
Hollingshed 37 6-21 0-0 1-9 2 2 14
Sherrod 33 5-10 1-4 1-5 6 4 13
Jank 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Tuitele 29 5-9 3-4 3-6 0 3 15
Volcy 4 0-0 1-2 1-1 1 0 1
Finau 8 1-1 0-0 1-3 1 0 3
Knight 24 3-7 2-6 4-8 3 1 8
Totals 200 23-72 7-16 18-44 17 16 60

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 7-19, (Hollingshed 2-9, Sherrod 2-2, Tuitele 2-3, Finau 1-1, Caylao-Do 0-1, Clarke 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Caylao-Do 1, Clarke 1, Knight 1)

Turnovers: 5 (Knight 2, Clarke 1, Hollingshed 1, Sherrod 1)

Steals: 6 (Hollingshed 2, Tuitele 2, Clarke 1, Sherrod 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
OREGON ST. (14-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 29 5-13 0-0 2-8 1 1 12
Jones 28 7-12 2-3 3-10 0 2 16
Goodman 32 1-7 0-0 0-2 7 2 3
Pivec 40 6-14 3-4 6-15 8 3 16
Slocum 35 5-11 4-4 0-4 1 0 18
Simmons 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Tudor 17 1-3 2-5 0-2 0 1 4
Washington 16 1-5 1-2 2-3 1 2 3
Totals 200 26-66 12-18 16-51 18 11 72

Percentages: FG , FT .

3-Point Goals: 8-21, (Slocum 4-6, Brown 2-5, Goodman 1-5, Pivec 1-3, Simmons 0-1, Tudor 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 9 (Jones 6, Brown 3)

Turnovers: 10 (Brown 3, Jones 2, Pivec 2, Goodman 1, Slocum 1, Tudor 1)

Steals: 3 (Brown 1, Pivec 1, Washington 1)

Technical Fouls: None.

Colorado 21 9 16 14 —60
Oregon St. 17 23 10 22 —72

A_5,320.

Officials_Kimberly Hobbs, Cathi Cornell, Michael Price.

