NO. 3 OREGON ST. 72, COLORADO 60

January 5, 2020 6:34 pm
 
COLORADO (12-2)

Whittaker 0-3 0-0 0, Caylao-Do 1-8 0-0 2, Clarke 2-13 0-0 4, Hollingshed 6-21 0-0 14, Sherrod 5-10 1-4 13, Jank 0-0 0-0 0, Tuitele 5-9 3-4 15, Volcy 0-0 1-2 1, Finau 1-1 0-0 3, Knight 3-7 2-6 8, Totals 23-72 7-16 60.

OREGON ST. (14-0)

Brown 5-13 0-0 12, Jones 7-12 2-3 16, Goodman 1-7 0-0 3, Pivec 6-14 3-4 16, Slocum 5-11 4-4 18, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Tudor 1-3 2-5 4, Washington 1-5 1-2 3, Totals 26-66 12-18 72.

Colorado 21 9 16 14 —60
Oregon St. 17 23 10 22 —72

3-Point Goals_Colorado 7-19 (Caylao-Do 0-1, Clarke 0-3, Hollingshed 2-9, Sherrod 2-2, Tuitele 2-3, Finau 1-1), Oregon St. 8-21 (Brown 2-5, Goodman 1-5, Pivec 1-3, Slocum 4-6, Simmons 0-1, Tudor 0-1). Assists_Colorado 17 (Sherrod 6), Oregon St. 18 (Pivec 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Colorado 44 (Hollingshed 9), Oregon St. 51 (Pivec 15). Total Fouls_Colorado 16, Oregon St. 11. Technical Fouls_None.A_5,320.

