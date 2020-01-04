Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NO. 3 OREGON ST. 77, UTAH 48

January 4, 2020 12:28 am
 
< a min read
      
UTAH (7-6)

Pendande 0-3 3-4 3, Torres 5-8 0-0 13, Gylten 3-4 0-0 7, Maxwell 2-5 0-0 5, Moore 0-7 0-0 0, Becker 1-4 0-0 2, Corbin 1-2 0-1 2, Makurat 2-8 0-0 5, Brosseau 3-7 0-0 7, Martin 1-5 0-0 2, Provo 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 19-57 3-5 48.

OREGON ST. (13-0)

Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Jones 5-7 5-7 15, Goodman 1-3 0-0 2, Pivec 7-10 0-2 15, Slocum 5-11 5-6 16, Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Thropay 0-1 0-0 0, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 1-2 5-5 8, Tudor 2-8 3-5 9, Washington 3-6 0-0 6, Totals 27-56 18-25 77.

Utah 10 14 9 15 —48
Oregon St. 24 13 25 15 —77

3-Point Goals_Utah 7-24 (Torres 3-5, Gylten 1-1, Maxwell 1-3, Moore 0-5, Becker 0-1, Makurat 1-5, Brosseau 1-2, Martin 0-1, Provo 0-1), Oregon St. 5-20 (Brown 0-4, Goodman 0-2, Pivec 1-2, Slocum 1-5, Simmons 1-1, Tudor 2-6). Assists_Utah 10 (Pendande 3), Oregon St. 18 (Goodman 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 28 (Torres 8), Oregon St. 44 (Brown 9). Total Fouls_Utah 19, Oregon St. 10. Technical Fouls_None.A_5,629.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time