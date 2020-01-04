NO. 3 OREGON ST. 77, UTAH 48

UTAH (7-6)

Pendande 0-3 3-4 3, Torres 5-8 0-0 13, Gylten 3-4 0-0 7, Maxwell 2-5 0-0 5, Moore 0-7 0-0 0, Becker 1-4 0-0 2, Corbin 1-2 0-1 2, Makurat 2-8 0-0 5, Brosseau 3-7 0-0 7, Martin 1-5 0-0 2, Provo 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 19-57 3-5 48.

OREGON ST. (13-0)

Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Jones 5-7 5-7 15, Goodman 1-3 0-0 2, Pivec 7-10 0-2 15, Slocum 5-11 5-6 16, Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Thropay 0-1 0-0 0, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 1-2 5-5 8, Tudor 2-8 3-5 9, Washington 3-6 0-0 6, Totals 27-56 18-25 77.

Utah 10 14 9 15 —48 Oregon St. 24 13 25 15 —77

3-Point Goals_Utah 7-24 (Torres 3-5, Gylten 1-1, Maxwell 1-3, Moore 0-5, Becker 0-1, Makurat 1-5, Brosseau 1-2, Martin 0-1, Provo 0-1), Oregon St. 5-20 (Brown 0-4, Goodman 0-2, Pivec 1-2, Slocum 1-5, Simmons 1-1, Tudor 2-6). Assists_Utah 10 (Pendande 3), Oregon St. 18 (Goodman 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 28 (Torres 8), Oregon St. 44 (Brown 9). Total Fouls_Utah 19, Oregon St. 10. Technical Fouls_None.A_5,629.

