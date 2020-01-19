Listen Live Sports

No. 3 Stanford 61, No. 8 Oregon St. 58

January 19, 2020 6:07 pm
 
STANFORD (16-2)

Fingall 2-6 0-0 5, Hull 1-2 0-0 3, Hull 6-19 0-0 14, Jones 4-9 0-0 8, Williams 6-13 3-4 17, Jerome 0-1 2-2 2, Prechtel 4-12 0-2 10, Jump 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-65 5-8 61

OREGON ST. (16-2)

Brown 1-9 0-0 2, Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Goodman 1-3 0-0 3, Pivec 4-12 0-0 10, Slocum 11-21 1-3 26, Morris 1-2 0-0 2, Simmons 1-1 0-0 3, Tudor 0-4 6-8 6, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 7-11 58

Stanford 16 18 10 17 61
Oregon St. 21 15 6 16 58

3-Point Goals_Stanford 8-22 (Fingall 1-3, Hull 1-2, Hull 2-7, Williams 2-3, Jerome 0-1, Prechtel 2-4, Jump 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Oregon St. 7-22 (Brown 0-4, Goodman 1-3, Pivec 2-4, Slocum 3-7, Simmons 1-1, Tudor 0-3). Assists_Stanford 11 (Williams 5), Oregon St. 10 (Slocum 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Stanford 39 (Prechtel 5-10), Oregon St. 41 (Brown 3-12). Total Fouls_Stanford 11, Oregon St. 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,667.

