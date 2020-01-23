Listen Live Sports

No. 3 UConn 60, No. 23 Tennessee 45

January 23, 2020 9:38 pm
 
TENNESSEE (15-4)

Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Key 1-5 0-0 2, Davis 7-14 0-1 16, Horston 2-10 0-0 4, Massengill 4-10 1-1 11, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Kushkituah 0-2 0-2 0, Burrell 4-12 1-3 9, Rennie 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-56 2-7 45

UCONN (17-1)

Irwin 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson-Ododa 3-8 4-6 10, Walker 3-15 1-1 9, Dangerfield 6-20 1-2 14, Williams 4-14 1-2 9, Griffin 5-8 3-4 13, Makurat 2-8 0-0 5, Totals 23-73 10-15 60

Tennessee 16 15 7 7 45
UConn 14 14 21 11 60

3-Point Goals_Tennessee 5-15 (Brown 1-1, Davis 2-4, Horston 0-1, Massengill 2-6, Burrell 0-3), UConn 4-18 (Walker 2-5, Dangerfield 1-7, Williams 0-1, Griffin 0-1, Makurat 1-4). Assists_Tennessee 13 (Massengill 5), UConn 12 (Makurat 4). Fouled Out_Tennessee Key. Rebounds_Tennessee 45 (Horston 2-5), UConn 47 (Griffin 5-7). Total Fouls_Tennessee 16, UConn 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_13,659.

