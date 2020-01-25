No. 3 UConn 98, East Carolina 42

UCONN (18-1)

Irwin 2-3 0-0 4, Nelson-Ododa 2-4 1-1 5, Walker 5-12 3-5 15, Dangerfield 4-6 0-0 9, Williams 11-17 1-1 26, Adebayo 1-1 0-0 3, Bent 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 4-8 4-7 12, Makurat 8-10 0-0 24, Totals 37-62 9-14 98

EAST CAROLINA (3-16)

Josephs 0-6 0-0 0, Evans 0-2 0-0 0, Monk 7-21 2-3 17, Thompson 5-18 0-0 10, Tsineke 0-3 0-0 0, Chambers 2-4 2-3 6, Claytor 3-7 1-2 7, Hope 1-9 0-0 2, Totals 18-70 5-8 42

UConn 22 28 29 19 — 98 East Carolina 16 5 5 16 — 42

3-Point Goals_UConn 15-25 (Irwin 0-1, Walker 2-5, Dangerfield 1-2, Williams 3-5, Adebayo 1-1, Bent 0-1, Makurat 8-10), East Carolina 1-13 (Monk 1-7, Thompson 0-4, Tsineke 0-1, Hope 0-1). Assists_UConn 28 (Walker 5), East Carolina 9 (Monk 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UConn 52 (Griffin 4-8), East Carolina 26 (Claytor 3-9). Total Fouls_UConn 12, East Carolina 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,241.

