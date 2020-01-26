No. 4 Oregon 66, No. 7 Oregon St. 57

OREGON (17-2)

Boley 0-1 0-0 0, Hebard 5-10 3-4 13, Sabally 6-17 3-3 16, Ionescu 6-17 7-7 19, Moore 3-6 0-0 7, Chavez 3-3 0-0 8, Shelley 1-7 0-0 3, Winterburn 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 13-14 66

OREGON ST. (16-4)

Brown 1-8 0-0 3, Jones 3-6 2-2 8, Pivec 9-14 2-5 20, Slocum 3-11 2-2 9, Tudor 2-9 2-2 8, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Goodman 3-3 0-0 9, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 21-52 8-11 57

Oregon 15 19 18 14 — 66 Oregon St. 16 21 8 12 — 57

3-Point Goals_Oregon 5-19 (Boley 0-1, Sabally 1-6, Ionescu 0-2, Moore 1-3, Chavez 2-2, Shelley 1-5), Oregon St. 7-19 (Brown 1-3, Pivec 0-1, Slocum 1-7, Tudor 2-5, Goodman 3-3). Assists_Oregon 12 (Sabally 4), Oregon St. 14 (Slocum 6). Fouled Out_Oregon Chavez, Oregon St. Jones. Rebounds_Oregon 40 (Hebard 8-14), Oregon St. 31 (Pivec 5-12). Total Fouls_Oregon 16, Oregon St. 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,301.

