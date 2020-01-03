No. 4 Oregon looks for road win vs Utah

No. 4 Oregon (11-3, 0-1) vs. Utah (10-3, 1-0)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Oregon looks for its fourth straight win over Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah’s last win at home against the Ducks came on March 9, 2013.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 38 percent of all Ducks scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Timmy Allen has had his hand in 45 percent of all Utah field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has 20 field goals and eight assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Runnin’ Utes are 8-0 when they turn the ball over 13 times or fewer and 2-3 when they exceed 13 turnovers. The Ducks are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 70 points or fewer and 3-3 whenever opponents exceed 70 points.

STREAK STATS: Utah has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 95.7 points while giving up 70.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 79.4 points per game.

