Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 4 Oregon looks for road win vs Utah

January 3, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

No. 4 Oregon (11-3, 0-1) vs. Utah (10-3, 1-0)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Oregon looks for its fourth straight win over Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Utah’s last win at home against the Ducks came on March 9, 2013.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 38 percent of all Ducks scoring over the last five games.

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Timmy Allen has had his hand in 45 percent of all Utah field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has 20 field goals and eight assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Runnin’ Utes are 8-0 when they turn the ball over 13 times or fewer and 2-3 when they exceed 13 turnovers. The Ducks are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 70 points or fewer and 3-3 whenever opponents exceed 70 points.

STREAK STATS: Utah has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 95.7 points while giving up 70.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 79.4 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time