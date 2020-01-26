Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 4 San Diego St. 71, UNLV 67

January 26, 2020 6:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO ST. (21-0)

Flynn 6-14 7-8 21, Feagin 0-4 2-2 2, Pulliam 6-6 4-6 18, Wetzell 3-8 2-2 8, Schakel 4-10 0-0 11, Mitchell 3-9 2-2 8, Narain 1-2 1-1 3, Seiko 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Mensah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 18-21 71.

UNLV (11-11)

Hardy 1-6 0-0 2, Coleman 4-10 0-0 11, Blair 0-1 2-2 2, Hamilton 10-17 6-8 29, Mbacke Diong 4-6 0-0 8, Mitrou-Long 2-4 3-5 8, Green 1-2 0-2 2, Tillman 2-6 0-0 5, Antonio 0-3 0-0 0, Shibel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 11-17 67.

Halftime_San Diego St. 34-28. 3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 7-25 (Schakel 3-8, Pulliam 2-2, Flynn 2-8, Seiko 0-1, Feagin 0-3, Mitchell 0-3), UNLV 8-26 (Coleman 3-6, Hamilton 3-6, Mitrou-Long 1-3, Tillman 1-3, Blair 0-1, Mbacke Diong 0-1, Antonio 0-3, Hardy 0-3). Fouled Out_Pulliam, Coleman. Rebounds_San Diego St. 29 (Wetzell 8), UNLV 36 (Hamilton 10). Assists_San Diego St. 13 (Wetzell 4), UNLV 10 (Mitrou-Long 3). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 18, UNLV 21. A_12,287 (18,776).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Service members train at SOUTHCOM headquarters

Today in History

1951: First atomic detonation at the Nevada test site