No. 4 San Diego St. 71, UNLV 67

SAN DIEGO ST. (21-0)

Flynn 6-14 7-8 21, Feagin 0-4 2-2 2, Pulliam 6-6 4-6 18, Wetzell 3-8 2-2 8, Schakel 4-10 0-0 11, Mitchell 3-9 2-2 8, Narain 1-2 1-1 3, Seiko 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Mensah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 18-21 71.

UNLV (11-11)

Hardy 1-6 0-0 2, Coleman 4-10 0-0 11, Blair 0-1 2-2 2, Hamilton 10-17 6-8 29, Mbacke Diong 4-6 0-0 8, Mitrou-Long 2-4 3-5 8, Green 1-2 0-2 2, Tillman 2-6 0-0 5, Antonio 0-3 0-0 0, Shibel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 11-17 67.

Halftime_San Diego St. 34-28. 3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 7-25 (Schakel 3-8, Pulliam 2-2, Flynn 2-8, Seiko 0-1, Feagin 0-3, Mitchell 0-3), UNLV 8-26 (Coleman 3-6, Hamilton 3-6, Mitrou-Long 1-3, Tillman 1-3, Blair 0-1, Mbacke Diong 0-1, Antonio 0-3, Hardy 0-3). Fouled Out_Pulliam, Coleman. Rebounds_San Diego St. 29 (Wetzell 8), UNLV 36 (Hamilton 10). Assists_San Diego St. 13 (Wetzell 4), UNLV 10 (Mitrou-Long 3). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 18, UNLV 21. A_12,287 (18,776).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.