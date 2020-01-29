Listen Live Sports

No. 4 San Diego St. 85, New Mexico 57

January 29, 2020 11:02 pm
 
SAN DIEGO ST. (22-0)

Schakel 4-9 0-0 11, Feagin 6-9 0-0 18, Flynn 4-6 3-3 12, Mitchell 4-8 2-3 12, Wetzell 5-6 1-2 11, Seiko 3-6 0-0 8, Pulliam 2-4 0-0 5, J.Mensah 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-5 0-2 6, Narain 1-1 0-0 2, Giordano 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-55 6-10 85.

NEW MEXICO (16-7)

Maluach 3-13 0-0 7, Hendrix 3-8 1-2 7, Martin 3-12 1-2 8, McGee 4-8 0-0 10, Manigault 4-9 4-5 12, Arroyo 1-4 2-2 4, Percy 0-2 1-2 1, Kuac 3-5 0-0 6, Wegscheider 1-3 0-0 2, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 9-13 57.

Halftime_San Diego St. 48-25. 3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 15-33 (Feagin 6-9, Schakel 3-7, Mitchell 2-4, Seiko 2-5, Flynn 1-2, Pulliam 1-3, Giordano 0-1, Johnson 0-2), New Mexico 4-23 (McGee 2-5, Martin 1-3, Maluach 1-6, Patterson 0-1, Percy 0-1, Kuac 0-2, Manigault 0-2, Hendrix 0-3). Rebounds_San Diego St. 33 (Schakel 9), New Mexico 28 (Arroyo 7). Assists_San Diego St. 23 (Flynn 6), New Mexico 9 (Martin 3). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 17, New Mexico 11. A_13,241 (15,411).

