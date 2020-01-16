Listen Live Sports

No. 4 UConn 59, UCF 52

January 16, 2020
 
UCONN (15-1)

Irwin 1-2 0-0 3, Nelson-Ododa 4-5 1-3 9, Walker 6-16 6-7 19, Dangerfield 5-13 2-2 13, Williams 1-9 3-4 5, Griffin 0-0 0-2 0, Makurat 3-7 2-2 10, Totals 20-52 14-20 59

UCF (9-6)

Kaba 4-10 1-2 9, Smith 1-5 5-8 7, Battles 2-3 0-0 4, Gayle 0-5 0-0 0, Wright 7-22 4-5 18, Sanders 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 5-9 1-3 12, Totals 20-58 11-18 52

UConn 13 16 12 18 59
UCF 13 3 11 25 52

3-Point Goals_UConn 5-19 (Irwin 1-1, Walker 1-5, Dangerfield 1-4, Williams 0-5, Makurat 2-4), UCF 1-15 (Kaba 0-1, Gayle 0-5, Wright 0-7, Martin 1-2). Assists_UConn 12 (Dangerfield 5), UCF 8 (Wright 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UConn 36 (Walker 3-8), UCF 41 (Smith 4-8). Total Fouls_UConn 13, UCF 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,175.

