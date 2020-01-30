Listen Live Sports

No. 4 UConn 80, Cincinnati 50

January 30, 2020 9:36 pm
 
CINCINNATI (13-7)

Rizor 4-11 0-0 8, Thomas 4-11 4-4 12, Miller 7-22 3-5 19, Rodgers 1-6 0-0 3, Sifa 4-7 0-0 8, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 20-62 7-9 50

UCONN (19-1)

Irwin 1-2 0-0 3, Nelson-Ododa 6-6 0-0 12, Walker 8-13 3-3 21, Dangerfield 7-13 5-6 24, Williams 4-16 3-4 12, Adebayo 2-2 0-0 5, Bent 0-0 0-0 0, Griffin 1-4 1-2 3, Makurat 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 29-61 12-15 80

Cincinnati 9 22 9 10 50
UConn 26 9 19 26 80

3-Point Goals_Cincinnati 3-11 (Miller 2-6, Rodgers 1-3, Sifa 0-1, Watson 0-1), UConn 10-24 (Irwin 1-2, Walker 2-4, Dangerfield 5-7, Williams 1-6, Adebayo 1-1, Makurat 0-4). Assists_Cincinnati 10 (Thomas 3), UConn 18 (Dangerfield 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cincinnati 28 (Miller 3-8), UConn 47 (Nelson-Ododa 5-9). Total Fouls_Cincinnati 17, UConn 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,026.

