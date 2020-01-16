Listen Live Sports

No. 4 UConn breaks loose late in 1st half, beats UCF 59-52

January 16, 2020 9:33 pm
 
2 min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield sparked a big first-half rally, leading No. 4 Connecticut to a 59-52 win over Central Florida on Thursday night.

It was only the second single-digit win for the Huskies (15-1, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) since joining the AAC for the 2013-14 season. UConn is 126-0 in conference games, including tournaments, since leaving the Big East.

Dangerfield finished with 13 points, five assists and three steals, and Olivia Nelson-Odala had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Kay Kay Wright, who paced UCF with 18 points, led a second-half rally that got the Golden Knights back in the game after trailing by 18.

UCF’S zone gave UConn problems early in the game and caused two shot-clock violations late in the first quarter. UConn shot 35% in the first half and 38.5% for the game.

But Dangerfield’s two free throws with 7:24 left in the second quarter started a 16-0 run to finish the half, and a 3-pointer by Anna Makurat pushed UConn’s lead to 36-18 midway through the third quarter.

Three free throws by Brittney Smith and Massey Kaba lifted UCF (9-6, 1-2) to a 16-13 lead early in the second quarter, but the Knights did not score again until Diamond Battles converted a turnover into a layup with 8:24 left in the third quarter.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Coach Geno Auriemma says the Huskies are struggling offensively but should benefit from a break in the schedule, which calls for more home games in the next three weeks.

UCF: The second-half comeback was something of a moral victory for the Knights going into the heart of the conference schedule.

UP NEXT

UConn: Sunday’s game against Tulsa will be the first of five home games in the Huskies’ next six games.

UCF: Plays conference and I-4 intrastate rival USF on Sunday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

