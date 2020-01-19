No. 5 Louisville 74, North Carolina 67

LOUISVILLE (18-1)

Dunham 1-3 2-2 4, Shook 2-5 0-0 4, Balogun 3-5 2-3 8, Evans 7-17 5-5 22, Jones 7-13 5-6 19, Dixon 4-4 0-0 8, Diop 2-7 0-0 4, Robinson 2-4 1-2 5, Totals 28-58 15-18 74

NORTH CAROLINA (13-5)

Tshitenge 1-2 0-0 2, Bailey 6-9 4-4 16, Bennett 1-5 1-2 4, Koenen 6-15 4-4 17, Muhammad 7-15 0-0 17, Church 1-1 3-3 6, Tucker 2-5 1-3 5, Totals 24-52 13-16 67

Louisville 27 18 17 12 — 74 North Carolina 14 15 16 22 — 67

3-Point Goals_Louisville 3-15 (Shook 0-2, Balogun 0-2, Evans 3-7, Jones 0-1, Diop 0-3), North Carolina 6-20 (Bennett 1-2, Koenen 1-7, Muhammad 3-9, Church 1-1, Tucker 0-1). Assists_Louisville 13 (Evans 6), North Carolina 14 (Bailey 3). Fouled Out_North Carolina Bennett. Rebounds_Louisville 33 (Balogun 3-9), North Carolina 24 (Bailey 1-8). Total Fouls_Louisville 18, North Carolina 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,027.

