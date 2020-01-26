No. 5 Louisville 83, Pittsburgh 49

PITTSBURGH (3-16)

Judkins 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 2-7 2-2 6, Bugg 3-12 0-0 8, Green 2-10 0-0 6, Harris 7-20 3-4 18, Igbokwe 0-1 0-0 0, Lamark 0-1 0-2 0, Hayford 2-7 0-0 5, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Prapa 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-64 5-8 49

LOUISVILLE (20-1)

Dunham 5-7 2-2 12, Shook 4-7 2-2 12, Balogun 5-9 0-0 12, Evans 4-9 2-3 12, Jones 4-8 3-4 11, Dixon 3-7 4-4 10, Diop 3-8 1-2 8, Duvall 0-3 0-0 0, Laemmle 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 2-3 0-2 4, Totals 31-65 14-19 83

Pittsburgh 13 11 11 14 — 49 Louisville 21 20 25 17 — 83

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 6-28 (Bugg 2-10, Green 2-7, Harris 1-6, Lamark 0-1, Hayford 1-4), Louisville 7-24 (Shook 2-3, Balogun 2-5, Evans 2-7, Jones 0-1, Diop 1-2, Duvall 0-3, Laemmle 0-3). Assists_Pittsburgh 9 (Harris 5), Louisville 23 (Dunham 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 40 (Brown 5-9), Louisville 42 (Dixon 4-4). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 20, Louisville 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_11,624.

