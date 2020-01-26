Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 5 Louisville 83, Pittsburgh 49

January 26, 2020 6:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (3-16)

Judkins 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 2-7 2-2 6, Bugg 3-12 0-0 8, Green 2-10 0-0 6, Harris 7-20 3-4 18, Igbokwe 0-1 0-0 0, Lamark 0-1 0-2 0, Hayford 2-7 0-0 5, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Prapa 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-64 5-8 49

LOUISVILLE (20-1)

Dunham 5-7 2-2 12, Shook 4-7 2-2 12, Balogun 5-9 0-0 12, Evans 4-9 2-3 12, Jones 4-8 3-4 11, Dixon 3-7 4-4 10, Diop 3-8 1-2 8, Duvall 0-3 0-0 0, Laemmle 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 2-3 0-2 4, Totals 31-65 14-19 83

Pittsburgh 13 11 11 14 49
Louisville 21 20 25 17 83

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 6-28 (Bugg 2-10, Green 2-7, Harris 1-6, Lamark 0-1, Hayford 1-4), Louisville 7-24 (Shook 2-3, Balogun 2-5, Evans 2-7, Jones 0-1, Diop 1-2, Duvall 0-3, Laemmle 0-3). Assists_Pittsburgh 9 (Harris 5), Louisville 23 (Dunham 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 40 (Brown 5-9), Louisville 42 (Dixon 4-4). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 20, Louisville 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_11,624.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
1|28 U.S. Census Bureau Data Privacy Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Service members train at SOUTHCOM headquarters

Today in History

1951: First atomic detonation at the Nevada test site