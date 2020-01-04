NO. 5 STANFORD 77, WASHINGTON ST. 58

WASHINGTON ST. (7-7)

Hristova 8-16 4-8 21, Levy 2-3 1-2 6, Motuga 0-2 0-0 0, Murekatete 0-2 0-0 0, Cha. Molina 11-16 0-0 27, Subasic 0-6 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-1 0-0 0, Che. Molina 0-2 0-0 0, Cel. Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Muzet 1-3 2-2 4, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 7-12 58.

STANFORD (12-1)

Belibi 2-5 1-2 5, Fingall 7-13 3-3 20, Hull 1-6 0-0 3, Jones 4-7 2-4 10, Williams 5-8 2-2 12, Jerome 4-7 0-0 10, Prechtel 2-7 0-0 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Jump 1-1 0-0 3, Moschkau 1-3 0-0 3, Wilson 2-4 2-2 7, Totals 29-62 10-13 77.

Washington St. 12 11 18 17 —58 Stanford 22 19 17 19 —77

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 7-16 (Hristova 1-3, Levy 1-2, Cha. Molina 5-8, Subasic 0-1, Muzet 0-1, Sarver 0-1), Stanford 9-22 (Fingall 3-7, Hull 1-2, Williams 0-2, Jerome 2-4, Prechtel 0-2, Brown 0-1, Jump 1-1, Moschkau 1-2, Wilson 1-1). Assists_Washington St. 4 (Motuga 2), Stanford 15 (Hull 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington St. 29 (Hristova 8), Stanford 38 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_Washington St. 16, Stanford 10. Technical Fouls_None.A_2,643.

