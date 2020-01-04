Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NO. 5 STANFORD 77, WASHINGTON ST. 58

January 4, 2020 1:04 am
 
< a min read
      
WASHINGTON ST. (7-7)

Hristova 8-16 4-8 21, Levy 2-3 1-2 6, Motuga 0-2 0-0 0, Murekatete 0-2 0-0 0, Cha. Molina 11-16 0-0 27, Subasic 0-6 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-1 0-0 0, Che. Molina 0-2 0-0 0, Cel. Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Muzet 1-3 2-2 4, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 7-12 58.

STANFORD (12-1)

Belibi 2-5 1-2 5, Fingall 7-13 3-3 20, Hull 1-6 0-0 3, Jones 4-7 2-4 10, Williams 5-8 2-2 12, Jerome 4-7 0-0 10, Prechtel 2-7 0-0 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Jump 1-1 0-0 3, Moschkau 1-3 0-0 3, Wilson 2-4 2-2 7, Totals 29-62 10-13 77.

Washington St. 12 11 18 17 —58
Stanford 22 19 17 19 —77

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 7-16 (Hristova 1-3, Levy 1-2, Cha. Molina 5-8, Subasic 0-1, Muzet 0-1, Sarver 0-1), Stanford 9-22 (Fingall 3-7, Hull 1-2, Williams 0-2, Jerome 2-4, Prechtel 0-2, Brown 0-1, Jump 1-1, Moschkau 1-2, Wilson 1-1). Assists_Washington St. 4 (Motuga 2), Stanford 15 (Hull 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington St. 29 (Hristova 8), Stanford 38 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_Washington St. 16, Stanford 10. Technical Fouls_None.A_2,643.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history