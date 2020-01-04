NO. 6 BAYLOR 77, OKLAHOMA 56

BAYLOR (11-1)

Cox 5-17 4-6 14, Smith 0-1 3-4 3, Cooper 14-22 0-0 32, Landrum 5-11 0-0 12, Richards 3-7 0-0 6, DeGrate 0-0 0-0 0, Egbo 3-5 0-0 6, Jor. Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Tri. Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Ursin 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 32-66 7-10 77.

OKLAHOMA (7-6)

Simpson 3-6 0-0 6, Gregory 3-10 0-0 7, Llanusa 1-9 1-2 3, Robertson 4-14 8-8 20, Williams 5-8 3-5 14, Lampkin 1-1 0-0 2, Murcer 0-1 1-4 1, Veitenheimer 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 18-51 13-19 56.

Baylor 17 21 18 21 —77 Oklahoma 15 8 14 19 —56

3-Point Goals_Baylor 6-13 (Cox 0-1, Cooper 4-7, Landrum 2-5), Oklahoma 7-24 (Gregory 1-6, Llanusa 0-4, Robertson 4-12, Williams 1-1, Veitenheimer 1-1). Assists_Baylor 16 (Cooper 4), Oklahoma 12 (Robertson 5). Fouled Out_Oklahoma Llanusa, Williams. Rebounds_Baylor 38 (Cox 6), Oklahoma 34 (Simpson 12). Total Fouls_Baylor 20, Oklahoma 20. Technical Fouls_None.A_3,186.

