Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NO. 6 BAYLOR 77, OKLAHOMA 56

January 4, 2020 8:09 pm
 
< a min read
      
BAYLOR (11-1)

Cox 5-17 4-6 14, Smith 0-1 3-4 3, Cooper 14-22 0-0 32, Landrum 5-11 0-0 12, Richards 3-7 0-0 6, DeGrate 0-0 0-0 0, Egbo 3-5 0-0 6, Jor. Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Tri. Oliver 0-0 0-0 0, Ursin 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 32-66 7-10 77.

OKLAHOMA (7-6)

Simpson 3-6 0-0 6, Gregory 3-10 0-0 7, Llanusa 1-9 1-2 3, Robertson 4-14 8-8 20, Williams 5-8 3-5 14, Lampkin 1-1 0-0 2, Murcer 0-1 1-4 1, Veitenheimer 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 18-51 13-19 56.

Baylor 17 21 18 21 —77
Oklahoma 15 8 14 19 —56

3-Point Goals_Baylor 6-13 (Cox 0-1, Cooper 4-7, Landrum 2-5), Oklahoma 7-24 (Gregory 1-6, Llanusa 0-4, Robertson 4-12, Williams 1-1, Veitenheimer 1-1). Assists_Baylor 16 (Cooper 4), Oklahoma 12 (Robertson 5). Fouled Out_Oklahoma Llanusa, Williams. Rebounds_Baylor 38 (Cox 6), Oklahoma 34 (Simpson 12). Total Fouls_Baylor 20, Oklahoma 20. Technical Fouls_None.A_3,186.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history