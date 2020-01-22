No. 6 Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 64

GEORGIA TECH (8-11)

Alvarado 4-11 3-4 13, Devoe 7-14 5-6 21, Wright 4-7 2-4 11, Banks 5-8 2-2 12, Usher 2-7 3-4 7, Parham 0-0 0-0 0, Cole 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 15-20 64.

LOUISVILLE (16-3)

Nwora 3-11 2-4 10, Perry 2-7 0-0 5, Kimble 2-5 0-0 5, Sutton 1-4 0-0 3, M.Williams 3-8 7-12 13, Enoch 5-9 3-4 13, Williamson 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 5-9 0-1 10, McMahon 1-2 2-2 4, Nickelberry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 14-23 68.

Halftime_Georgia Tech 38-32. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 5-17 (Devoe 2-6, Alvarado 2-7, Wright 1-2, Usher 0-2), Louisville 6-20 (Nwora 2-4, Williamson 1-1, Kimble 1-3, Sutton 1-3, Perry 1-5, Johnson 0-1, McMahon 0-1, M.Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Usher, Parham. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 30 (Alvarado 10), Louisville 31 (Nwora 7). Assists_Georgia Tech 11 (Devoe, Parham 3), Louisville 12 (Kimble, Sutton 3). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 18, Louisville 17. A_15,001 (22,090).

