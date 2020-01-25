Listen Live Sports

No. 6 Louisville 80, Clemson 62

January 25, 2020 4:01 pm
 
CLEMSON (10-9)

Newman 2-8 2-2 7, Simms 1-7 2-2 4, Mack 3-13 0-0 6, Dawes 3-6 0-0 8, Trapp 3-7 3-4 11, Scott 2-6 1-2 6, Tyson 1-2 1-2 4, Hemenway 3-4 0-0 8, Hunter 3-5 0-0 8, Jemison 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 9-12 62.

LOUISVILLE (17-3)

Sutton 2-6 3-5 8, Perry 7-12 0-0 19, Williamson 5-6 3-3 14, Johnson 3-5 2-2 8, Nwora 3-5 3-4 10, Enoch 3-9 4-4 11, Kimble 0-3 0-0 0, M.Williams 2-4 1-2 5, McMahon 1-4 0-0 3, Igiehon 0-0 2-2 2, Nickelberry 0-0 0-0 0, Slazinski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 18-22 80.

Halftime_Louisville 47-26. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 11-38 (Hemenway 2-3, Hunter 2-4, Dawes 2-5, Trapp 2-5, Tyson 1-2, Newman 1-5, Scott 1-5, Jemison 0-1, Simms 0-2, Mack 0-6), Louisville 10-21 (Perry 5-6, Enoch 1-1, Williamson 1-1, Nwora 1-2, McMahon 1-4, Sutton 1-4, M.Williams 0-1, Kimble 0-2). Rebounds_Clemson 29 (Mack 8), Louisville 41 (Sutton 11). Assists_Clemson 11 (Simms 5), Louisville 16 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls_Clemson 19, Louisville 15. A_17,654 (22,090).

