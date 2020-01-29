No. 6 Louisville 86, Boston College 69

LOUISVILLE (18-3)

Nwora 11-20 8-9 37, Johnson 2-9 2-3 6, Sutton 2-4 5-8 10, Perry 5-10 2-2 14, M.Williams 0-1 3-5 3, Enoch 3-3 0-0 6, Williamson 2-4 0-0 5, McMahon 2-3 0-0 5, Kimble 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 20-27 86.

BOSTON COLLEGE (10-11)

Heath 5-11 2-2 16, Mitchell 2-4 2-3 6, Thornton 5-12 5-6 17, Jai.Hamilton 6-13 0-0 13, Jar.Hamilton 1-6 2-3 4, Felder 3-4 0-1 6, Popovic 2-8 2-5 6, Rishwain 0-2 0-0 0, Kraljevic 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-60 14-22 69.

Halftime_Louisville 45-43. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 12-27 (Nwora 7-14, Perry 2-5, McMahon 1-2, Williamson 1-2, Sutton 1-3, Kimble 0-1), Boston College 7-22 (Heath 4-8, Thornton 2-4, Jai.Hamilton 1-5, Felder 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Popovic 0-1, Jar.Hamilton 0-2). Rebounds_Louisville 41 (M.Williams 13), Boston College 25 (Mitchell 9). Assists_Louisville 14 (Johnson 6), Boston College 8 (Thornton 4). Total Fouls_Louisville 18, Boston College 22. A_5,771 (8,606).

