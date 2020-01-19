Listen Live Sports

No. 6 Oregon 105, California 55

January 19, 2020 7:34 pm
 
CALIFORNIA (8-9)

Yue 3-4 0-2 6, Anastasieska 6-13 0-0 15, Brown 3-7 0-0 6, Green 6-14 0-0 16, McIntosh 1-4 1-2 3, Lutje Schipholt 0-5 1-2 1, Styles 2-5 1-2 5, Crocker 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 22-56 3-8 55

OREGON (15-2)

Boley 8-11 0-0 22, Hebard 8-10 0-0 16, Sabally 11-14 8-10 31, Ionescu 6-8 2-2 14, Moore 4-8 0-0 11, Giomi 1-3 1-2 3, Chavez 2-4 0-0 4, Shelley 1-4 0-0 2, Winterburn 1-7 0-0 2, Totals 42-69 11-14 105

California 14 13 14 14 55
Oregon 31 26 26 22 105

3-Point Goals_California 8-25 (Anastasieska 3-8, Brown 0-1, Green 4-10, McIntosh 0-1, Styles 0-2, Crocker 1-3), Oregon 10-17 (Boley 6-8, Sabally 1-1, Ionescu 0-1, Moore 3-3, Chavez 0-2, Shelley 0-1, Winterburn 0-1). Assists_California 17 (Yue 4), Oregon 28 (Ionescu 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_California 27 (Lutje Schipholt 5-9), Oregon 36 (Sabally 5-7). Total Fouls_California 12, Oregon 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_10,725.

