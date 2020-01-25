Listen Live Sports

No. 6 Stanford 76, Colorado 68, OT

January 25, 2020 12:46 am
 
COLORADO (13-5)

Tuitele 3-6 2-4 8, Caylao-Do 0-5 0-0 0, Clarke 3-6 0-0 8, Hollingshed 4-8 5-5 15, Sherrod 8-16 2-2 21, Jank 0-2 0-0 0, Whittaker 1-3 0-0 2, Volcy 0-0 0-0 0, Finau 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 3-8 3-4 12, Kulinska 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-56 12-15 68

STANFORD (17-2)

Fingall 2-7 0-0 6, Prechtel 4-6 2-4 12, Hull 0-3 4-4 4, Hull 10-17 6-7 29, Williams 2-12 2-2 7, Belibi 3-8 5-8 11, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Jump 1-2 0-0 3, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 24-59 19-25 76

Colorado 21 4 16 23 4 68
Stanford 13 14 12 25 12 76

3-Point Goals_Colorado 10-26 (Tuitele 0-1, Caylao-Do 0-4, Clarke 2-5, Hollingshed 2-3, Sherrod 3-6, Finau 0-1, Knight 3-6), Stanford 9-24 (Fingall 2-4, Prechtel 2-3, Hull 0-2, Hull 3-7, Williams 1-6, Jump 1-2). Assists_Colorado 9 (Sherrod 7), Stanford 17 (Williams 5). Fouled Out_Colorado Sherrod. Rebounds_Colorado 36 (Caylao-Do 6-7), Stanford 32 (Belibi 4-5). Total Fouls_Colorado 24, Stanford 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,829.

