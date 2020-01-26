Listen Live Sports

No. 6 Stanford 82, Utah 49

January 26, 2020 5:25 pm
 
UTAH (10-9)

Pendande 3-5 0-0 6, Torres 4-5 0-0 10, Gylten 1-2 0-0 2, Maxwell 3-10 3-4 10, Provo 1-4 0-0 3, Corbin 1-4 0-0 2, Makurat 0-1 0-0 0, Becker 0-3 0-0 0, Brosseau 1-8 0-0 3, Martin 5-8 1-2 13, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 19-52 4-6 49

STANFORD (18-2)

Fingall 4-7 1-2 11, Prechtel 5-8 1-1 11, Hull 3-7 0-0 6, Hull 4-13 0-0 10, Williams 2-8 0-0 4, Belibi 9-11 2-4 20, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Jump 5-11 0-0 14, Moschkau 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 35-72 4-7 82

Utah 12 10 16 11 49
Stanford 21 10 24 27 82

3-Point Goals_Utah 7-23 (Torres 2-3, Gylten 0-1, Maxwell 1-4, Provo 1-3, Makurat 0-1, Becker 0-1, Brosseau 1-5, Martin 2-4, Moore 0-1), Stanford 8-26 (Fingall 2-3, Prechtel 0-3, Hull 2-6, Williams 0-3, Jump 4-9, Moschkau 0-1, Wilson 0-1). Assists_Utah 12 (Gylten 5), Stanford 24 (Wilson 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 29 (Torres 1-3), Stanford 42 (Fingall 3-4). Total Fouls_Utah 7, Stanford 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,369.

