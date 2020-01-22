No. 7 Dayton 86, St. Bonaventure 60

ST. BONAVENTURE (12-7)

Lofton 3-9 4-5 10, English 8-13 0-1 17, Ikpeze 3-6 0-0 6, Planutis 1-3 0-0 3, Welch 2-6 1-1 5, Vasquez 3-8 1-2 8, Winston 2-5 0-0 4, Carpenter 3-5 1-2 7, M.Johnson 0-6 0-0 0, Okoli 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 25-61 7-12 60.

DAYTON (17-2)

Mikesell 4-8 2-2 10, Crutcher 9-13 0-3 23, Landers 4-6 0-2 10, Toppin 9-11 0-0 18, Chatman 2-5 4-4 8, Watson 5-8 0-0 12, Cohill 0-0 0-0 0, Tshimanga 1-1 0-0 2, Matos 1-2 0-0 3, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Greer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-54 6-11 86.

Halftime_Dayton 47-29. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 3-14 (English 1-2, Planutis 1-2, Vasquez 1-3, Lofton 0-2, Winston 0-2, Welch 0-3), Dayton 10-25 (Crutcher 5-9, Landers 2-3, Watson 2-5, Matos 1-1, Chatman 0-1, Toppin 0-2, Mikesell 0-4). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 25 (Welch 6), Dayton 33 (Toppin 9). Assists_St. Bonaventure 7 (Lofton 5), Dayton 25 (Crutcher 7). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 11, Dayton 14. A_13,407 (13,435).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.